Oakland A’s Announce 2020 Regular Season Game Times

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s will open the 2020 season at home on Thursday, March 26, at 1:07 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins. Start times for home and away games can now be found at athletics.com/schedule.

The Opening Day matinee will mark just the fourth time in the last 43 years, and the third year in a row, that the A’s will play a day game for their home opener. The four-game matchup with the Twins begins the club’s 81-game home slate, which includes eight home games versus the National League East’s Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, and New York Mets. The team will also play the NL East’s Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and Washington Nationals on the road.

Following the opening homestand against the Twins and Astros, the A’s will host the New York Yankees (April 10-12), Boston Red Sox (April 13-15) and Seattle Mariners (April 16-19) during the second homestand of the season.

The A’s will be at home for three of the summer’s most popular holidays – Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and Independence Day. The A’s and Giants will square off in their annual Battle of the Bay series, with the A’s hosting the Giants on June 6-7 and traveling across the Bay on July 7-8.

Single game tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 25 at athletics.com/tickets and will also be available for purchase that day at Fan Fest in Jack London Square.