Oakland A's to host Fan Fest in Jack London Square on Jan. 25

OAKLAND, Calif. – ­­­­ The Oakland A’s will host their Fan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Jack London Square. The free event gives fans the opportunity to meet players and coaches ahead of the 2020 season. The family-friendly event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank. There will be donation drop-off areas at the Community Zone and Franklin Street, Broadway, and Washington Street.

PLAYERS:

Austin Allen, Chris Bassitt, Seth Brown, Matt Chapman, Mike Fiers, Robbie Grossman, Jonah Heim, Liam Hendriks, Daulton Jefferies, James Kaprielian, Jesús Luzardo, Vimael Machin, Sean Manaea, T.J. McFarland, Frankie Montas, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Stephen Piscotty, A.J. Puk, Marcus Semien, and J.B. Wendelken

EVENT DETAILS:

9 a.m. – Fan Fest opens to the public.

9:30 a.m. – Welcome Walk presented by Southwest Airlines. Youth baseball and softball players who participate in the Future A’s program will join A’s players, coaches, and alumni during the Welcome Walk. Fans are encouraged to line Water Street from Scott’s Seafood to the Ferry Lawn Main Stage.

10 a.m. – Welcome address and player introductions at the Ferry Lawn Main Stage.

10:30 a.m. – Q&A sessions begin on the Ferry Lawn Main Stage. The first Q&A session will feature A’s President Dave Kaval and Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane.

10:30 a.m. – Food trucks open to fans.

3 p.m. – Fan Fest ends.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Autograph and Q&A sessions throughout the day.

Ten free food trucks, located at Harrison and Water Street: 333 Truck, Cali Cruisin, Capelo’s BBQ, Fonseca’s Mexican Truck, Gabe’s Burger, Golden Gate Gyro, Roderick’s BBQ, Rosie’s Mexican Food Truck, Southern Comfort Kitchen, Wezy Cuisine.

Community Zone located at Broadway and Embarcadero that includes: a flash sale of past giveaways and A’s memorabilia; reading sessions with special guests at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.; a Chevron Fan Energy HQ; and more.

Stomper’s Playground, located on the Marina Lawn across from Heinold’s, will be packed with kid-friendly entertainment. Kids can learn how to draw a cartoon Stomper, enjoy inflatables, and get their faces painted.

The Beer Garden on the Plank patio will be option to anyone at Fan Fest.

Fans can visit the Southwest Airlines® area for the chance to win prizes and receive co-branded giveaways, including sunglasses and koozies.

FRIDAY MEDIA AVAILABILITY: A’s players and coaches will be available to media for interviews on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. The media availability will be held at the A’s offices in Jack London Square.

SATURDAY MEDIA NOTE: Media members can pick up their credentials at the A’s Fan Fest media workroom, located at the Jack London Room near the main entrance of Scott’s Seafood.

For more information on A’s Fan Fest, visit athletics.com/fanfest.