Oakland A's to stream exclusive performance by Fantastic Negrito on Sunday to celebrate 510 Day

OAKLAND, Calif. — To celebrate 510 Day, the Oakland A’s will stream an exclusive performance by Oakland’s own Fantastic Negrito on the A’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/athletics) beginning at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 10. The 45-minute musical set will also include an original DJ set from Bukue One, the

OAKLAND, Calif. — To celebrate 510 Day, the Oakland A’s will stream an exclusive performance by Oakland’s own Fantastic Negrito on the A’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/athletics) beginning at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 10. The 45-minute musical set will also include an original DJ set from Bukue One, the A’s fan favorite who has performed during games at the Coliseum in recent seasons.

Fantastic Negrito, who moved to Oakland at the age of 12 with his family, is a singer-songwriter whose work is a mix of blues, R&B, and roots music. In 2015, he won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest. He won a Grammy award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2016 for his album “The Last Days of Oakland” and again in 2019 for his album “Please Don’t Be Dead.”

510 Day, celebrated each year on May 10, is a nod to the area code of Oakland and parts of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties. It is a day to celebrate and honor Oakland’s art, history, and culture.

The exclusive virtual performance will begin at 5 p.m. PT and is free to watch on the A’s YouTube page (youtube.com/athletics).