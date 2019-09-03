Orioles Acquire Four Players From The Los Angeles Angels In Exchange For RHP Dylan Bundy

The Orioles today announced that they have acquired RHP KYLE BRADISH, RHP KYLE BRNOVICH (BRIN-oh-vich), RHP ISAAC MATTSON, and RHP ZACH PEEK from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP DYLAN BUNDY. The Orioles 40-man roster currently has 37 players. Bradish, 23, made 24 appearances (18 starts) for the

The Orioles today announced that they have acquired RHP KYLE BRADISH, RHP KYLE BRNOVICH (BRIN-oh-vich), RHP ISAAC MATTSON, and RHP ZACH PEEK from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP DYLAN BUNDY. The Orioles 40-man roster currently has 37 players.

Bradish, 23, made 24 appearances (18 starts) for the Angels Class A-Advanced affiliate Inland Empire in 2019. He posted a record of 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA (48 ER/101.0 IP) and a 10.7 SO/9 IP ratio (120 K/101.0 IP). He was named a California League Mid-Season All-Star. Bradish was ranked as the Angels No. 21 prospect, according to MLB.com. Bradish was originally an Angels fourth-round selection in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State University.

Brnovich, 22, was an eighth-round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of Elon University (NC). He ranked as the No. 185 overall draft prospect by MLB.com prior to the draft. Brnovich finished his collegiate career second all-time in strikeouts in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) history with 360. He trailed only Old Dominion University RHP Justin Verlander who struck out 427 batters from 2002-04. Brnovich also pitched for Team USA on their 2018 Collegiate National Team.

Mattson, 24, made a combined 37 appearances between Class A-Advanced Inland Empire, Double-A Mobile, and Triple-A Salt Lake last season. He posted a 6-3 record with a 2.33 ERA (19 ER/73.1 IP) and a 13.5 SO/9 IP ratio (110 K/73.1 IP). He began the season with Inland Empire in the California League, posting a record of 3-0 with a 0.89 ERA (2 ER/20.1 IP) and 30 strikeouts in eight appearances. He was promoted to Mobile on May 13 and went 3-3 with a 2.68 ERA (13 ER/43.2 IP) and 61 strikeouts in 24 games at the Double-A Level. He finished up the season making five appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake, after being promoted on August 19. He struck out 19 batters in 9.1 innings of work for the Bees. Following the season, Mattson pitched in the Arizona Fall League for the Mesa Solar Sox, appearing in seven games and posting a 1.69 ERA (2 ER/10.2 IP) while striking out 12. He was named to the AFL Rising Stars game. In 82 career minor league appearances (11 starts), he has gone 14-7 with a 2.89 ERA (64 ER/199.0 IP) and a 10.9 SO/9 IP ratio (242 K/199.0 IP). Mattson was originally selected in the 19th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Peek, 21, was a sixth-round selection in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft by the Angels out of Winthrop University (SC). He ranked as the No. 178 overall draft prospect by MLB.com prior to the draft. Peek led the Big South Conference in strikeouts in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He earned Big South Second Team All-Conference honors as a junior in 2019, All-Big South Honorable Mention honors as a sophomore in 2018, and was named the Big South Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game USA in 2017.

Bundy, 27, went 7-14 with a 4.79 ERA (86 ER/161.2 IP) with 162 strikeouts in 30 starts for the Orioles in 2019. For his Orioles career, he went 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA (319 ER/614.1 IP) and 602 strikeouts in 127 games (103 starts). Bundy was originally selected by the Orioles in the first round (No. 4 overall) of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft.