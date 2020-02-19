Orioles Announce 2020 Broadcast Team

The Orioles today announced the broadcast team for the 2020 season, including on-air talent for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and the Orioles Radio Network. The lineup features the return of several veteran broadcasters, the addition of local sports personalities, and the introduction of new talent to Baltimore. The 2020

The Orioles today announced the broadcast team for the 2020 season, including on-air talent for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and the Orioles Radio Network. The lineup features the return of several veteran broadcasters, the addition of local sports personalities, and the introduction of new talent to Baltimore.

The 2020 broadcast team will embrace an innovative approach with talent appearing in multiple roles across various Orioles platforms. The versatile team will appear in-game and on pre- and post-game shows on MASN and the Orioles Radio Network, as well in different capacities on MASN All-Access and 105.7 The Fan programming. They will also appear in Orioles and MASN digital and entertainment content.

In addition to games, broadcast content will be focused on fan engagement, community initiatives, entertainment programming, player lifestyle and interests, and behind-the-scenes coverage. Orioles.com and MASNsports.com, as well as @Orioles on social media, will continue to be the premier online destinations for fans with comprehensive coverage of the O’s. The talent team will also utilize their personal social media platforms to share content and engage with the club’s diverse fanbase.

"We are continually looking for innovative ways to engage with fans, expand our audience, and enhance our content," said GREG BADER, Senior Vice President of Administration & Experience. "Through this new, multiplatform approach, our talent team will be empowered to deliver news, insights, analysis, and creative storytelling directly to our fans, regardless of medium."

The Orioles have added three new voices to the club’s broadcast team this season. Each of the new personalities will appear across platforms and in a variety of roles throughout the 2020 season:

Veteran local broadcaster SCOTT GARCEAU, host of 105.7 The Fan’s popular Scott & Jeremy Show, joins the club’s broadcast team as he enters his 40th year in the Baltimore sports landscape. He was previously a member of the Orioles TV family as a play-by-play announcer and pregame host for 13 years, including the 1983 World Series Championship season. The original voice of the Baltimore Ravens Radio Network, Garceau broadcast the Ravens’ first 10 seasons, including the 2001 Super Bowl Championship. Garceau served as a sports anchor at WMAR-TV for 28 years from 1980-2008 before joining 105.7 The Fan to host The Scott Garceau Show. He is a seven-time Maryland Sportscaster of the Year recipient.

MELANIE NEWMAN joins the Orioles from the Carolina League’s Salem Red Sox, the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, where she served as the lead broadcaster on baseball’s first all-female broadcast team. Newman previously held various roles with the Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate, and the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks, including play-by-play announcer, reporter, and host. She has also covered Liberty University football as the team’s sideline reporter, and has reported various sports for the ACC Network, ESPN, GameDay Radio, and Major League Baseball Data Operations.

Frederick Keys announcer GEOFF ARNOLD gets his call to the Major Leagues after spending the last five years with Baltimore’s Class A-Advanced affiliate as the team’s Director of Broadcasting & Public Relations, where he served as the Keys’ lead radio broadcaster. He has previously called games for the Texas’ Double-A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders and Kansas City’s Class A-Advanced affiliate Wilmington Blue Rocks, and made radio and television appearances in covering collegiate athletics. Arnold brings a wealth of knowledge of the Orioles minor league system and the club’s emerging prospects.

Many former Orioles remain on staff in 2020 and will provide expert analysis for various platforms throughout the season. National Baseball Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend JIM PALMER will return for his 28th season as an analyst and his 57th season as a member of the Orioles organization. MIKE BORDICK, BEN McDONALD, and BRIAN ROBERTS will also bring their unique perspectives as expert analysts, appearing across MASN and Orioles Radio Network broadcasts and programming. RICK DEMPSEY will return as a host of O’s Xtra for select games, and GREGG OLSON will return as an analyst for the Orioles Radio Network. DAVE JOHNSON will appear on select broadcasts in 2020.

Veteran broadcaster GARY THORNE will return to the booth in 2020 for his 14th season and KEVIN BROWN, who joined the Orioles talent lineup in 2019, will return to the Orioles Radio Network, while also appearing on MASN telecasts for select games in 2020. ROB LONG, who hosts the Big Bad Morning Show on 105.7 The Fan, will continue to appear across MASN and 105.7 programming after joining the MASN team as an O’s Xtra host in 2019. Longtime announcers JIM HUNTER and TOM DAVIS will bring their decades of Orioles experience to new roles as regular on-air contributors in 2020.

MASNsports.com’s ROCH KUBATKO and STEVE MELEWSKI will provide extensive coverage of the Orioles – from the Major Leagues to the First-Year Player Draft to the Trade Deadline and more – while bringing their unique perspectives to fans on MASN and Orioles Radio Network platforms as regular contributors. In addition, Melewski will host the Extra Innings post-postgame show on 105.7 The Fan. PAUL MANCANO will continue to host MASN All-Access, the network’s digital show, which airs on Facebook Live, while appearing on other platforms throughout the season.

ABOUT MASN AND THE ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK

MASN has been the exclusive television home for all Baltimore Orioles games since 2007. Every available regular season Orioles game is televised on one of the network’s two channels, MASN and MASN2, throughout an exclusive territory that covers a seven-state region. Out-of-market fans can watch MASN and MASN2 broadcasts via MLB.TV feeds on Orioles.com and the MLB At Bat app.

The Orioles Radio Network broadcasts across more than 40 stations in seven states, including the flagship station of 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM). The Orioles Radio Network will again broadcast all 162 regular season games. Games can also be streamed on the Gameday Audio platform on Orioles.com and MLB At Bat.