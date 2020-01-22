Orioles announce Birdland Caravan to be held February 7-9

The Orioles announced that the club’s ‘Birdland Caravan,’ a three-day winter tour, will take place from Friday, February 7, through Sunday, February 9, at multiple locations throughout the region. The weekend-long celebration of baseball will include meet-and-greets and happy hours with current and former Orioles players, top prospects, broadcasters, members

The Orioles announced that the club’s ‘Birdland Caravan,’ a three-day winter tour, will take place from Friday, February 7, through Sunday, February 9, at multiple locations throughout the region. The weekend-long celebration of baseball will include meet-and-greets and happy hours with current and former Orioles players, top prospects, broadcasters, members of the front office, and the Oriole Bird. The tour will also feature a number of community service projects with local organizations including Fort Meade Military Base, Girls Inc. of Washington County, Humane Society of Harford County, and the York County Food Bank in York, Pa.; as well as school rallies at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary and Timonium Elementary. Designed to take the Oriole Park experience directly to the fans, the Birdland Caravan will make stops throughout Maryland in Aberdeen, Annapolis, Bowie, Ellicott City, Fallston, Fort Meade, Frederick, Hagerstown, Timonium, Westminster, and White Marsh, as well as York, Pa.

Current Orioles participating in select events include INF Hanser Alberto, OF Austin Hays, INF/OF Trey Mancini, INF Richie Martin, OF Cedric Mullins, INF Rio Ruiz, and OF Dwight Smith, Jr.; along with top Orioles prospects LHP DL Hall, INF Gunnar Henderson, OF Ryan McKenna, INF/OF Ryan Mountcastle, RHP Grayson Rodriguez, and the club’s top prospect and No. 1 selection of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft C Adley Rutschman. Orioles Hall of Famers Mike Bordick and Brian Roberts, as well as Orioles Legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray, will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Orioles Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias, Vice President and Assistant General Manager, Analytics Sig Mejdal, Manager Brandon Hyde, Major League Field Coordinator and Catching Instructor Tim Cossins, and Major League Coach Fredi González will attend select events throughout the weekend.

The caravan will officially hit the road on Friday, February 7, with two buses making stops at a variety of community events across the northern and eastern regions of Birdland. All fans are then invited to join players and coaches at The Greene Turtle in White Marsh for a guest-bartending happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The caravan will continue on Saturday, February 8, with events across southern Maryland. Fans are welcome at two meet-and-greets throughout the day, with one taking place at Susan Campbell Park in Downtown Annapolis, and the other located at Old Ellicott City’s La Palapa Grill & Cantina. The two groups will end the day at Calvert Brewing Company in Bowie for a guest-bartending happy hour with representatives from the Bowie Baysox from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The caravan will wrap up on Sunday, February 9, with events across western Maryland. One bus will travel to Westminster, where students and fans are welcome for a meet-and-greet at McDaniel College. A second bus will join representatives from the Frederick Keys at Carroll Creek Amphitheater in Downtown Frederick for a meet-and-greet with fans. The two buses will meet at Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick for the caravan’s final event from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The Birdland Caravan is one of the many new and exciting ways in which we are engaging with fans beyond the ballpark,” said Jennifer Grondahl, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications. “This weekend-long winter tour will take the Oriole Park experience directly to fans throughout Birdland and provide opportunities to interact with players, prospects, and alumni, while also demonstrating the organization’s commitment to community outreach with several charitable projects throughout the region.”

For more information, and for autograph and meet-and-greet details, please visit Orioles.com/BirdlandCaravan.