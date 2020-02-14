Orioles invite guest instructors to Spring Training

The Orioles today announced that six former players have been invited to serve as guest instructors at Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla. INF MIKE BORDICK, INF/OF JEFF CONINE, INF J.J. HARDY, RHP BEN McDONALD, LHP SCOTT McGREGOR, and INF BRIAN ROBERTS will all serve as guest instructors during select portions

The Orioles today announced that six former players have been invited to serve as guest instructors at Spring Training in Sarasota, Fla. INF MIKE BORDICK, INF/OF JEFF CONINE, INF J.J. HARDY, RHP BEN McDONALD, LHP SCOTT McGREGOR, and INF BRIAN ROBERTS will all serve as guest instructors during select portions of 2020 Spring Training.

Bordick currently serves as a broadcaster for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and the Orioles Radio Network. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2011 after spending six (1997-2000, 2001-02) of his 14 Major League seasons in an Orioles uniform. Bordick has served as an instructor in the organization since 2010.

Conine spent six (1999-2003, 2006) of his 17 Major League seasons with the Orioles. He is a two-time World Series Champion (1997 and 2003) with the Florida Marlins and was twice named a National League All-Star.

Hardy spent seven (2011-17) of his 13 Major League seasons with the Orioles. While with the O’s, Hardy advanced to the postseason three times, reaching the American League Championship Series in 2014. He was named an All-Star twice (once with the Orioles) and earned three Gold Glove Awards (all with Baltimore).

McDonald currently serves as a broadcaster for MASN and the Orioles Radio Network. He spent seven (1989-95) of his nine Major League seasons with the Orioles. The Orioles selected McDonald with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1989 First-Year Player Draft.

McGregor spent each of his 13 Major League seasons with the Orioles after being selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) of the 1972 First-Year Player Draft. He was named an All-Star once and was a member of the Orioles 1983 World Series Championship team. McGregor was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1990. He has served as a coach or coordinator in the organization since 2002.

Roberts currently serves as a broadcaster for MASN and the Orioles Radio Network and is a Community Ambassador for the club. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2018 after spending 13 (2001-13) of his 14 Major League seasons with the Orioles. Roberts, a Sarasota resident, was selected in the first round (No. 50 overall) of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft and was named an American League All-Star twice.