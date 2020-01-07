Orioles Sign INF José Iglesias

The Orioles today announced that they have signed INF JOSÉ IGLESIAS to a one-year contract for the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021. Iglesias, 30, appeared in 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season, making 136 starts at shortstop. He hit .288/.318/.407 (145-for-504) with a career-high 11

The Orioles today announced that they have signed INF JOSÉ IGLESIAS to a one-year contract for the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021.

Iglesias, 30, appeared in 146 games for the Cincinnati Reds last season, making 136 starts at shortstop. He hit .288/.318/.407 (145-for-504) with a career-high 11 home runs, 62 runs scored, and 59 RBI. Iglesias recorded an average of 7.57 PA/K (530 PA/70 K), the sixth-highest average in the National League. For his career, he has averaged 8.23 PA/K, the 11th-highest average among active players since his debut season in 2011. He batted a NL-high .433 (13-for-30) in the first inning, while also ranking second in first inning on-base percentage (.452) and slugging percentage (.733). In 2019, Iglesias finished second on the Reds in hits (145) and games played, tied for second in multi-hit games (38), and third in runs scored and RBI. He was the Reds’ recipient of the 2019 Heart and Hustle Award.

The Havana, Cuba native was originally signed by the Boston Red Sox on September 8, 2009 as an International free agent. He made his Major League debut on May 8, 2011, and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013. Iglesias was named an All-Star in 2015, while with the Detroit Tigers. He has appeared in 754 career games at shortstop (721 starts) during his eight-year MLB career. Since his first full season in 2013, he ranks tied for 10th among active players in games as a shortstop (722). His .985 fielding percentage as a shortstop since the 2013 season leads all active players. Iglesias has twice led the AL in fielding percentage as a shortstop, in both 2016 (.991) and 2017 (.987) with the Tigers. Iglesias is a career .273/.315/.371 (739-for-2,706) hitter with 32 home runs.

To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP ERIC HANHOLD has been designated for assignment.