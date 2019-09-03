Phillies sign Zack Wheeler

The Phillies have signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year contract, the club announced today. Wheeler, 29, made 31 starts for the New York Mets last season and went 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts over 195.1 innings. Over the past two seasons, Wheeler has made 23 starts

Wheeler, 29, made 31 starts for the New York Mets last season and went 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts over 195.1 innings. Over the past two seasons, Wheeler has made 23 starts following the All-Star break. In those 23 starts, he is 14-3 with a 2.26 ERA (38 ER, 151.1 IP) and 138 strikeouts to just 31 walks.

Over the last two seasons, Wheeler has tossed 377.2 innings across 60 starts. In that span, he has 29 starts of 7.0 innings or more, third-most among all major league starters behind Jacob deGrom (40) and Max Scherzer (31). In that span, he has produced 8.9 fWAR, which is tied with Aaron Nola and ranks ninth among all major league starters. His 3.37 FIP places him fifth among all National League starters since the start of 2018 behind deGrom (2.32), Scherzer (2.56), Patrick Corbin (2.98) and Noah Syndergaard (3.25).

After returning from Tommy John surgery in 2017, Wheeler averaged 94.8 mph on his four-seam fastball, per Statcast. That increased to 95.8 mph in 2018 and culminated with a career-best 96.8 mph average last season, which ranked fourth among all major league starters in 2019 behind only Syndergaard (97.8 mph), Gerrit Cole (97.1 mph) and deGrom (96.9 mph). Further, Wheeler averaged 91.2 mph on his slider last season, which was the second-hardest mark in MLB behind only deGrom (92.5 mph).

Wheeler has made seven career starts at Citizens Bank Park, producing a .588 opponent OPS. Among all active starters with as many starts at CBP, only Scherzer (.557), deGrom (.567) and Stephen Strasburg (.570) have a lower opponent OPS.

Originally selected by the San Francisco Giants in the first round (6th overall) of the June 2009 draft, Wheeler was traded to the Mets in exchange for Carlos Beltran on July 8, 2011. Overall, he has started 126 games over parts of five seasons and is 44-38 with a 3.77 ERA (314 ER, 749.1 IP).

He will wear number 45.