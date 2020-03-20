Pirates and Pirates Charities partner with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help feed Pittsburgh families

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities today announced a $50,000 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support multiple food distribution events to help ensure the needs of local families are met during the current Coronavirus crisis. The mission of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is to

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities today announced a $50,000 donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support multiple food distribution events to help ensure the needs of local families are met during the current Coronavirus crisis.

The mission of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is to feed people in need and mobilize in the community to eliminate hunger. For every dollar raised, the Food Bank is able to provide five meals to those in need. This $50,000 donation is equivalent to 250,000 meals distributed to help the more than 110,000 people served monthly throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Much like our healthcare workers and first responders, the people of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are the everyday heroes within our community. We are proud to partner with them to ensure that families and children have the food they need in this time of crisis,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “We all need to rally in support of one another and do whatever we can to help. We will get through this together.”

"Every time the Food Bank needs help, Bob Nutting and the Pirates organization always answer the call," said Lisa Scales president and CEO of Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. "Due to the dramatic increase in need, the Food Bank is transforming our operations to ensure we can serve the community and keep people safe during the crisis. Financial donations are most critical at this time."

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that distributes more than 35 million meals annually throughout a network of nearly 400-member agencies across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. Please visit pittsburghfoodbank.org to make a financial distribution today to help during this time of crisis.

On Monday, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced they have teamed up to help two national food distribution groups with a combined $1 million donation that will be split evenly between Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America.