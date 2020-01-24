Pirates announce 2020 broadcast team and Spring Training broadcast schedule

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the additions of former Pirates players Kevin Young (1992-95 and 1997-2003), Matt Capps (2005-09) and Michael McKenry (2011-13) to the broadcast team. Young, Capps and McKenry will join Bob Walk and John Wehner as rotating color analysts on both television and radio, while Greg Brown

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the additions of former Pirates players Kevin Young (1992-95 and 1997-2003), Matt Capps (2005-09) and Michael McKenry (2011-13) to the broadcast team. Young, Capps and McKenry will join Bob Walk and John Wehner as rotating color analysts on both television and radio, while Greg Brown and Joe Block will continue to handle play-by-play duties.

The club today also announced the complete broadcast schedule for the team’s 2020 Spring Training Grapefruit League games. Fans will have the opportunity to watch or listen to every pitch of the Pirates 2020 Grapefruit League season as the club will broadcast a record 33 games.

Pirates television partner AT&T SportsNet will televise a record 14 Pirates games this Grapefruit League season, including the only home night game when the Pirates play host to the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park on Friday, March 13 at 6:05 p.m. The first televised game of the spring will take place on Sunday, February 23, when the Pirates host the Detroit Tigers at 1:05 p.m. in Bradenton.

On radio, the Pirates will partner with KDKA-FM SPORTSRADIO 93.7 The Fan, KDKA-AM News Talk 1020, as well as the Pirates Radio Network to broadcast a total of 20 Spring Training contests, the most ever on radio. News Talk KDKA-AM 1020 will lead off the broadcast schedule with the call of the Pirates Spring Training opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 22.

The play-by-play call of the remaining five games not on television or radio can be heard via webcast at pirates.com.

For a complete list of the Pirates Radio Network partners please see the list below. For the complete Pirates Spring Training broadcast schedule please see the attached document.

