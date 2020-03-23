Pirates partner AT&T SportsNet to air Pirates specific content during delay to baseball season

Pirates broadcast partner AT&T SportsNet announced today the network will replay Pirates games and other Pirates specific programming during the delay to the 2020 baseball season. This special programming will include memorable features and games, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24. The Pirates Playback games begin with the 2013 Pirates NL

The Pirates Playback games begin with the 2013 Pirates NL Wildcard against the Cincinnati Reds, set to be broadcast on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fans will relive an incredible Pirates win in front of a rocking PNC Park with more than 40,000 Pirates fans dressed in black for the legendary PNC Blackout.

Fans can engage with Pirates sideline reporter, Robby Incmikoski, as he will be live tweeting during games from @ATTSportsNetPIT. This Tuesday, former Pirates catcher Michael McKenry (@theFortMcKenry) and first baseman Garret Jones (@Garrett_GIJones) will also tweet live during the Pirates Wildcard game from their accounts.

On Thursday, the date originally scheduled for the open of the Pirates 2020 season, AT&T Sportsnet will look back at the 2011 season opener as Neil Walker blasts a grand slam to lead the Pirates to victory at Wrigley Field.

In addition, this week the network will debut the “Inside Pirates Baseball: Derek Shelton” feature around the Pirates new manager and his road to his first Major League managerial job. The feature will include interviews with family members and a behind the scenes look with the Bucs skipper.

See below for the start of the planned schedule.

Day/Date | Game | Time

Tuesday, March 24 | 2013 NL Wild Card Game: Cincinnati Reds at Pirates (10/1/13) | 7:00PM

Thursday, March 26 | Inside Pirates Baseball: Derek Shelton | 6:30PM

Thursday, March 26 | 2011 Season Opener: Pirates at Chicago Cubs (4/1/11) | 7:00PM

Sunday, March 29 | Inside Pirates Baseball | 7:00PM

Tuesday, March 31 | 1960 World Series, Game 7: New York Yankees at Pirates (10/13/60) | 7:00PM

Thursday, April 2 | 2014 Home Opener: Chicago Cubs at Pirates (3/31/14) | 7:00PM

Sunday, April 5 | Inside Pirates Baseball | 7:00PM