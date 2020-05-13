Pirates and Dunkin' team up to deliver breakfast to local hospitals

This week, the Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up with Dunkin’ to provide breakfast to workers at seven area Allegheny Health Network hospitals as part of an initiative to celebrate local healthcare workers during National Hospital Week. The Pirates and Dunkin’ will provide 25 dozen donuts each to hospitals throughout the greater

This week, the Pittsburgh Pirates teamed up with Dunkin’ to provide breakfast to workers at seven area Allegheny Health Network hospitals as part of an initiative to celebrate local healthcare workers during National Hospital Week.

The Pirates and Dunkin’ will provide 25 dozen donuts each to hospitals throughout the greater Pittsburgh area as a part of the Pirates' mission to support front-line workers during this COVID-19 pandemic. Each morning, a staff member from the Pirates or Dunkin’ will deliver the donuts to an area hospital in appreciation for all they do for the health and wellness of the greater Pittsburgh community.

The delivery schedule includes:

Tuesday, May 12

Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh

West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh

Wednesday, May 13

Canonsburg Hospital in Canonsburg, Pa

Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa

Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa

Thursday, May 14

Allegheny Valley Hospital in Pittsburgh

Friday, May 15

Wexford Health and Wellness in Wexford, Pa

The donation is part of the Pirates' ongoing support of local healthcare workers as the Club has worked each week to deliver meals to those on the front-lines at testing stations, blood banks and healthcare facilities. The support began in late March with Pirates and Pirates players partnering with local establishments to deliver more than 400 pizzas to local hospital workers. Each week since, the Club has worked with partners such as Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh, Slice on Broadway, Silver Star Meats, Eat’n Park and now Dunkin’ to deliver meals and lift the spirits of front-line workers.

Media requesting additional information can contact Terry Rodgers, Pirates Director of Communications, at [email protected].