Pirates sign free agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson (pronounced jah-ROD) to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington. Dyson spent the entire 2019 season with Arizona, where he recorded at least 30 stolen bases for the fifth time in his career

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed outfielder Jarrod Dyson (pronounced jah-ROD) to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. The announcement was made by General Manager, Ben Cherington.

Dyson spent the entire 2019 season with Arizona, where he recorded at least 30 stolen bases for the fifth time in his career while also establishing career highs in games (130), runs scored (65), hits (92), home runs (seven) and walks (47).

The 35-year-old Dyson also recorded the second-best stolen base percentage (88.2) among all National League players in 2019 after being successful in 30 of his 34 stolen base attempts, trailing only Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich (93.8). He finished third overall in the National League in stolen bases, while becoming just the sixth different player in Diamondbacks history to steal at least 30 bases in a single season.

Since the beginning of the 2012 season, Dyson has recorded 60 Defensive Runs Saved according to FanGraphs, which ranks fourth among all Major League center fielders behind Kevin Kiermaier (117), Lorenzo Cain (106) and Juan Lagares (80).

Dyson has compiled a .247 career average (573-for-2317) with 76 doubles, 36 triples, 21 home runs, 170 RBI, 250 stolen bases and 361 runs scored in 858 games with Kansas City (2010-16), Seattle (2017) and Arizona (2018-19). He will wear uniform #6.

To make room for Dyson on the 40-man roster, Jameson Taillon has been placed on the 60-day injured list.