Pirates Team With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Distribute Food To Families

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teamed-up today to help local families by hosting a drive-up food distribution event this morning in the parking lots on the North Shore. The event, as well as similar future events, was funded in part by the Pirates $50,000 donation to the Food Bank earlier this week.

The drive-up distribution event was organized by the Food Bank and staffed with volunteers from both organizations. Due to the ongoing crisis, today each vehicle was provided three boxes of food (fresh-frozenshelf stable), which is approximately 75 pounds of food.

The distribution process adhered at all times to the current social distancing protocols, and is modeled after the methods now being used at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank distribution center.

Hundreds of vehicles queued to enter the surface lots adjacent to PNC Park for the morning event. The lots were provided free of charge by Pirates partner ALCO Parking.

While maintaining a safe distance at all times, drivers of the vehicles entered the lots, indicted how many people they were caring for, and volunteers from the Pirates and the Food Bank loaded the pre-packaged boxes into the rear of each vehicle.

“This event is a great example of what we, as a Pittsburgh community, can do together to help our neighbors,” said Travis Williams, Pirates President. “We could not be more proud of our employee volunteers and the people of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank who make this their mission every day.”

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that distributes more than 35 million meals annually throughout a network of nearly 400-member agencies across 11 counties in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Please visit pittsburghfoodbank.org to make a financial distribution today to help during this time of crisis. Families in need are encouraged to visit a local food pantry, and check the Food Bank’s website and social media channels for future distributions.