Rangers launch 'Fun At Bat' program

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is partnering with USA Baseball and Arlington ISD to launch USA Baseball’s “Fun At Bat” program in 28 Arlington ISD elementary schools.

Rangers alumni David Hulse and Jose Guzman, along with Rangers Captain, will be at Butler Elementary School tomorrow, Friday, March 6, from 1:10 – 2:00 p.m. to launch Fun At Bat.

This USA Baseball youth initiative is an introductory bat-and-ball program created for use in elementary school Physical Education classes to promote fun and active lifestyles for children, while teaching them the fundamental skills of baseball and softball. The program also includes a literacy component, while teaching leadership, teamwork and fair play.

Fun At Bat is part of the PLAY BALL initiative, which is the sport’s largest collective effort to encourage young people to participate in baseball- or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events and casual forms of play.

Participating schools receive a Franklin Sports equipment kit, digital access to SHAPE America co-developed curriculums, and a pack of books for group reading during physical education. Teachers also have access to a free online course, hosted by former Major League Baseball player Michael Cuddyer, that covers the fundamentals of the Fun At Bat program.

Over 11,000 students will benefit from the Fun At Bat programming the Rangers are launching in Arlington.

ABOUT TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION: The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children in need within our community and provides funding for youth in crisis, youth health initiatives, youth baseball programs, and youth education. Since its inception in 1991, the Foundation has invested more than $45 million in our community. The Foundation helps children through the support of programs including the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex, presented by Toyota, youth fitness and wellness programs, scholarships, and summer programming for children in challenging circumstances.

ABOUT USA BASEBALL: *USA Baseball is the national governing body for baseball in the United States and is committed to serving, protecting and supporting the game of baseball and its 15.6 million participants. Founded in 1978, USA Baseball fields six national teams annually and is a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). On the diamond, USA Baseball is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the reigning World Baseball Classic champion, and its national teams have won 62 gold medals in international competition. Off the field, the organization is dedicated to the proliferation and health of the sport through the creation and management of numerous development initiatives including Fun At Bat, Pitch Smart, PLAY BALL and the Prospect Development Pipeline. For more information on the organization, its national teams and development-driven initiatives, visit the official website USABaseball.com or USABDevelops.com.