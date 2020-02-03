Rays announce 2020 Fan Fest details

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The 2020 Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest, scheduled for Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Tropicana Field, will feature over 65 current and former major league players and coaches at various stations throughout the day along with Rays mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty. Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The 2020 Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest, scheduled for Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Tropicana Field, will feature over 65 current and former major league players and coaches at various stations throughout the day along with Rays mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty. Rays Season Ticket Holders are granted early entry beginning at 10 a.m. Free tickets are required to access Fan Fest and can be claimed on the Ballpark app and scanned from a mobile device for entry. All fans 18 years and older must have a mobile ticket for entry. Children 17 years and under do not need a ticket to attend Fan Fest. Upon entry, all fans will receive a License Plate Frame, presented by the Florida Department of Transportation, while supplies last. Parking for the event is free.

Autograph passes for the event are sold out. Fans who purchased autograph passes will receive an information packet with the time and location of their autograph session via email on Friday, February 7. All proceeds from autograph pass sales benefited the Rays Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that includes the Rowdies Soccer Fund and is dedicated to improving the lives of those in need within our community, focusing primarily on education, youth development, wellness and social responsibility.

Among the free activities at Fan Fest, fans are invited to take a tour of the Rays clubhouse, courtesy of Sagicor Life Insurance Company; compete against Rays players at numerous tailgate games, including 22-player foosball, billiards, Pop-A-Shot, air hockey, giant Jenga and ping pong; and receive autographs from major league alumni throughout the day. More than 30 major league alumni will be signing autographs for free. A list of those expected to attend is included below.

Fan Fest will feature a number of interactive activities for kids, including Reading with the Rays with Charlie Morton and Ryan Yarbrough, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, and a youth baseball and softball clinic with Brandon Lowe and his wife, Madison, as part of his Lowe’s Legends program. While at Fan Fest, kids ages 14 years and under can sign up for the Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse.

The main stage will also host entertainment throughout the day, including a Game Show segment with Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows, Raymond magic show and Fashion Show with Levy’s retail division Rank + Rally, which will unveil new 2020 regular season and spring training merchandise. The stage will also feature a panel with manager Kevin Cash, senior vice president of baseball operations/general manager Erik Neander, bench coach Matt Quatraro and pitching coach Kyle Snyder, in addition to a panel with team presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman.

Fans can visit the Lounge to play giant Pac-Man, a selection of video games, including MLB The Show, and take pictures with a larger-than-life Blake Snell bobblehead. In addition, fans can witness WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM’s live broadcast from their mobile studio and a recording of the Tampa Bay Times’ “Sports Day Tampa Bay” podcast featuring Rick Stroud and Marc Topkin.

The Rays Baseball Foundation Clubhouse Corner and Charity Yard Sale return for the 10th consecutive year. In Clubhouse Corner, fans can find deals on team-issued postseason merchandise and authentic, game-used merchandise, including jerseys, helmets, bats and autographed memorabilia. The Charity Yard Sale will feature unique Rays items from the past and present for $5 each. Additionally, new for this season, fans can purchase a bag for $20 and stuff it with endless Rays T-shirts and other items at Stuff-A-Bag. All proceeds from the Charity Yard Sale, Clubhouse Corner and Stuff-A-Bag benefit the Rays Baseball Foundation.

Representatives from the Rays ticket sales department will be available to assist fans throughout the day in the purchase of Season Tickets, all-inclusive suites, group tickets, spring training tickets, party areas and business packages. Season Ticket Holders will also be able to access the Republic Bank Draft Room—an exclusive club area which will feature a photo station with Rays players and coaches, complimentary food samples, press box tours and more.

The Rays will use their social media accounts to give fans opportunities for team and player interaction and also provide up-to-date information and answers regarding Fan Fest on their Facebook event page at facebook.com/rays. Fans can call 888-FAN-RAYS or visit RaysBaseball.com/fanfest for more information about 2020 Rays Fan Fest.

Current and Former Players Expected to Attend 2020 Rays Fan Fest (subject to change)

Current Rays Players

Willy Adames

Nick Anderson

Anthony Banda

Mike Brosseau

Diego Castillo

Yonny Chirinos

John Curtiss

Oliver Drake

Tyler Glasnow

Brent Honeywell Jr.

Andrew Kittredge

Brandon Lowe

José Martínez

Shane McClanahan

Brendan McKay

Austin Meadows

Charlie Morton

Brian O’Grady

Emilio Pagán

Michael Perez

Colin Poche

Trevor Richards

Ryan Sherriff

Blake Snell

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

Ryan Yarbrough

Current Rays Coaches

Kevin Cash

Matt Quatraro

Kyle Snyder

Former Major Leaguers (* = Former Rays)

Neil Allen

Craig Anderson

Ray Burris

José Cardenal

Casey Cox

Orestes Destrade

Mike DiFelice*

Dick Drago

Nick Esasky

Josh Fogg

Rich Folkers

John Frascatore

Wayne Garrett

Toby Hall*

Bruce Howard

Tom Hume

Jason Johnson*

Greg Jones

Elliott Maddox

Phil Mankowski

Troy Mattes

Seth McClung*

Andy McGaffigan

Trever Miller*

Tom Niedenfuer

John O’Donoghue

Ed Plank

Rick Reichardt

Bryan Rekar*

Richie Scheinblum

John Stephens

Brian Stokes*

Anthony Telford

Brian Tollberg

Marc Valdes

Mark Worrell