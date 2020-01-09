Rays and Rowdies announce personnel moves
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Tampa Bay Rays Presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman today announced several personnel changes within the organization:
- Lee Cohen has been promoted to President, Tampa Bay Rowdies;
- Barry Newell has been promoted to Vice President, Business Operations & Analytics, Tampa Bay Rays;
- David Egles has been promoted to Director, Community Engagement, Tampa Bay Rays;
- Stephen Estep has been hired as Director, Stadium Operations, Tampa Bay Rays;
- Mike Ferrario has been promoted to Director, Stadium Operations, Tampa Bay Rays;
- Ryan Helfrick has been promoted to Director, Sales & Corporate Partnerships, Tampa Bay Rowdies;
- Dan Newhart has been promoted to Director, Ticket Sales & Service, Tampa Bay Rays;
- Devin O’Connell has been promoted to Director, Public Affairs & Corporate Communications, Tampa Bay Rays;
- Ryan Sheets has been promoted to Director, Communications, Tampa Bay Rays; and
- Scott Wilson has been promoted to Director, Guest Services, Tampa Bay Rays.