Rays and Rowdies announce personnel moves

an hour ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Tampa Bay Rays Presidents Brian Auld and Matt Silverman today announced several personnel changes within the organization:

  • Lee Cohen has been promoted to President, Tampa Bay Rowdies;
  • Barry Newell has been promoted to Vice President, Business Operations & Analytics, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • David Egles has been promoted to Director, Community Engagement, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • Stephen Estep has been hired as Director, Stadium Operations, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • Mike Ferrario has been promoted to Director, Stadium Operations, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • Ryan Helfrick has been promoted to Director, Sales & Corporate Partnerships, Tampa Bay Rowdies;
  • Dan Newhart has been promoted to Director, Ticket Sales & Service, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • Devin O’Connell has been promoted to Director, Public Affairs & Corporate Communications, Tampa Bay Rays;
  • Ryan Sheets has been promoted to Director, Communications, Tampa Bay Rays; and
  • Scott Wilson has been promoted to Director, Guest Services, Tampa Bay Rays.
