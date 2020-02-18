Rays single-game tickets on sale this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays today announced single-game tickets for the Rays 2020 season will go on sale this week according to the following schedule: Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.—Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public in the MLB Ballpark app and RaysBaseball.com. Find

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays today announced single-game tickets for the Rays 2020 season will go on sale this week according to the following schedule:

Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.—Single-game tickets go on sale to the general public in the MLB Ballpark app and RaysBaseball.com. Find the app in the App Store or Google Play by searching for “MLB Ballpark app.”

Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m.—Single-game tickets go on sale through all outlets, including the Rays Republic Team Store at Tropicana Field, by calling 888-FAN-RAYS, online at RaysBaseball.com or in the Ballpark app. Tickets may be purchased at the Rays Republic Team Store located by Gate 1 during the store’s regular hours. The BayCare Box Office at Tropicana Field will open three hours prior to all games. Credit cards, debit cards and Rays gift cards are accepted.

New for the 2020 season, the Rays will make the MLB Ballpark app the center of the fan experience. With a continued focus on innovation and technology, and building on lessons from a cash-free initiative and mobile-only postseason ticket distribution in 2019, the Ballpark app will be a full-service platform for all ballpark needs. Purchasing tickets and entering Tropicana Field; finding venue information on parking, concessions and event logistics; and mobile payments and fan rewards will all be available in the app.

“Over the past decade, the tremendous growth of mobile technology and content has revolutionized the sports and entertainment industry,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “Our fans have come to expect the same convenient and interactive mobile experience that they get through other first-class national brands. Making the mobile platform a central piece of the fan experience is critical to driving fan satisfaction.”

Tickets for all 2020 Rays home games are exclusively available in the Ballpark app on a mobile device. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, are not available or accepted. Information on using mobile tickets is available at RaysBaseball.com/mobile.

Rays Season Ticket Holders, Spring Training Season Ticket Holders and Corporate Partners will receive information about special single-game presale opportunities. Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the Rays official email newsletter, can also participate in a special online presale on Thursday, February 20 at 10 a.m. The registration deadline for this presale is Wednesday, February 19 at noon. Visit RaysBaseball.com/newsletter to sign-up as an Insider. Current subscribers need not re-apply.

Popular Rays ticket specials will continue throughout the season, available on the Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/ specials. These include:

Salute to Service presented by Suncoast Credit Union—Military, Teachers and First Responders can receive two (2) complimentary tickets to select home games and special ticket offers throughout the season. Some exclusions apply. Military, Teachers and First Responders are encouraged to visit the Ballpark app or RaysBaseball.com/specials to sign up. Affiliation will be verified by ID.me, a third-party, MLB-approved verification service. Tickets for this offer are made available one week prior to each scheduled game date.

$2 Kids Tickets—Tickets for members of the Rays Rookies Kids Club, presented by Outback Steakhouse, are $2 with the purchase of a full-price adult ticket for select home games. Rays Rookies is a free membership for fans 14 years and under, which includes $2 tickets for select home games, $2 snacks at all home games and access to exclusive Rays events. Sign up for Rays Rookies Kids Club in the Ballpark app and at RaysBaseball.com/raysrookies.

Senior Special—For select weekday day games, 200 Level Reserved tickets for fans 60 years and older are only $15 with additional bonus dates announced throughout the season. For the most current list of eligible games and to purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to log in to the Ballpark app or visit RaysBaseball.com/specials.