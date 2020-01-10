Xander Bogaerts, Wade Boggs, Jackie Bradley, Jr., Rafael Devers, Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Koji Uehara, Jason Varitek, and Christian Vazquez among current and former players attending Winter Weekend in Springfield

BOSTON, MA – Xander Bogaerts, Wade Boggs, Jackie Bradley, Jr., Rafael Devers, Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Koji Uehara, Jason Varitek, and Christian Vazquez are among the current and former players attending the 6th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, taking place in the City of Springfield for

BOSTON, MA – Xander Bogaerts, Wade Boggs, Jackie Bradley, Jr., Rafael Devers, Carlton Fisk, Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Koji Uehara, Jason Varitek, and Christian Vazquez are among the current and former players attending the 6th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, taking place in the City of Springfield for the first time. A full list of players confirmed to attend is available at redsox.com/winterweekend.

The two-day hot stove event will take place across multiple venues in downtown Springfield with activations at MGM Springfield, the official Resort Casino of the Boston Red Sox, and the MassMutual Center. Winter Weekend will begin Friday night with the introduction of the participating players, followed by a fan-interactive Town Hall meeting with Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry, Chairman Tom Werner, President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, General Manager Brian O’Halloran, and Manager Alex Cora.

On Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to meet players during photo and autograph sessions, attend panel discussions, and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities in the Fan Fest area. Red Sox broadcast partners NESN and WEEI will be broadcasting live from the event throughout the day on Saturday.

A select number of weekend passes for Winter Weekend are still available. Fans can visit redsox.com/winterweekend for tickets.