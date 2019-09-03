Red Sox Announce Contract Extensions For Baseball Operations Executives

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox announced today that Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott have all agreed to new, multi-year contracts with the club. All three will hold the title of Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager, and will have expanded responsibilities within the baseball operations department. Chief Baseball

Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and General Manager Brian O’Halloran jointly made the announcement.

“Even before joining this organization, I knew firsthand that Raquel, Eddie and Zack all have talent to match their great reputations,” said Bloom. “Now, in working with them, I also see that they are tremendous people, fiercely dedicated to the success of the Red Sox. Not only will they continue providing terrific leadership in their expanded areas of focus, but they will work together with me and BOH on all aspects of our department.”

O’Halloran added, “While working closely with Raquel, Eddie, and Zack for many years, I have directly observed their tremendous contributions to the success of the Red Sox. They are extremely talented executives who work tirelessly to make our organization better. They have been key leaders in developing our organizational culture, and have helped make this a great place to come to work every day, I am thrilled to continue our close collaboration going forward.”

Ferreira served as Senior Vice President/Major & Minor League Operations this past season prior to her current promotion to Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager. The Rhode Island native will begin her 22nd season with the Red Sox in 2020 as only the fourth female Assistant General Manager in a baseball operations department in Major League Baseball. In her first 20 years with the club she held roles of Director, Minor League Administration (2002-07); Director, Minor League Operations (2008-11); Senior Director, Minor League Operations (2012-14); Vice President, Baseball Administration (2015-16); and Vice President, Major and Minor League Operations (2017-18). During her career, her work has included overseeing the baseball operations budgets, daily operations for the team’s major league clubhouse, daily operations for the organization’s six minor league affiliates, and handling issues for all minor league players and staff. In addition, she heads the club’s player immigration program and was instrumental in establishing the Boston Red Sox Rookie Development program, which began in 2004.

Romero will increase his involvement with the major league club, including contract negotiations and management of the 40-man roster. The 2020 season will mark his 15th in the Red Sox organization. In November of 2018, he was promoted to his current title of Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager. Romero began his Red Sox career in February 2006 as an assistant in International Scouting and Professional Scouting. After holding various titles in the club’s Latin American Operations and International Scouting efforts from 2007-11, he was promoted to Director, International Scouting and served in that role from 2012-15. Romero then spent the 2016-18 seasons as the Red Sox’ Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager, as he continued to oversee the club’s international scouting efforts. Since joining the Red Sox, Romero, a native of Puerto Rico, has played a significant role in the signings of several international prospects, including Rafael Devers.

Scott served as Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager for the 2019 season prior to his current promotion to Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager. The 2020 season will mark the Natick native’s 17th with the Red Sox. Scott first joined the organization as a consultant in 2003. He then became a baseball operations intern in 2004 and served as an assistant in the department in 2005. For the next six seasons (2006-11) Scott was the team’s Assistant Director, Baseball Operations, followed by a five-year stint as Director, Major League Operations (2012-16) and two years as Vice President, Baseball Research & Development (2017-18). Among his responsibilities in 2019, Scott oversaw the Red Sox’ Baseball Analytics and Baseball Systems departments, while also sharing oversight of the Sports Science program and assisting in player acquisition, contract analysis, and strategic initiatives.