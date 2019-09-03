Red Sox claim right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza off waivers from New York Mets

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today claimed right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Mazza, 30, made his major league debut in 2019 with the Mets, appearing

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Red Sox today claimed right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Mazza, 30, made his major league debut in 2019 with the Mets, appearing in nine games—all in relief—and posting a 5.51 ERA (10 ER/16.1 IP) with 11 strikeouts, five walks, and zero home runs allowed. The right-hander did not surrender a hit or a run in his final three outings of the season, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings in September. Selected by Minnesota in the 27th round of the 2011 June Draft, Mazza has made 157 career minor league appearances (64 starts) in the Twins (2012-15), Marlins (2015-18), Mariners (2018), and Mets (2019) organizations. He is 26-26 with six saves, a 3.21 ERA (181 ER/507.1 IP), and a 1.19 WHIP in his minor league career.

BOSTON RED SOX 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

PITCHERS (23): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Travis Lakins, Chris Mazza, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Bobby Poyner, David Price, Denyi Reyes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Hector Velázquez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (1): Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, José Peraza, Sam Travis

OUTFIELDERS (5): Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson