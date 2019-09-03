Red Sox Mourn The Passing Of Pete Frates

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox today issued the following statements regarding the passing of their honorary Red Sox player, Pete Frates, who was presented with a professional baseball contract by the club in 2015. “Never in the history of baseball have we seen a person’s efforts outside of the

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox today issued the following statements regarding the passing of their honorary Red Sox player, Pete Frates, who was presented with a professional baseball contract by the club in 2015.

“Never in the history of baseball have we seen a person’s efforts outside of the game gain him a professional baseball contract and a home in the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “Such was the enormity of Pete Frates’ impact. His efforts will not only be felt in the labs of ALS researchers across the country, but also within the walls of Fenway Park where his spirit will remain with us, always. Our condolences to his wife Julie, his daughter Lucy, his parents John and Nancy, and siblings Andrew and Jennifer.”

“While battling one of the world’s darkest diseases, Pete taught us how undaunted optimism can lay the groundwork to inspire a revolutionary movement,” said Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner. “He did more to raise awareness for ALS during his lifetime than anyone in the past eighty years since Lou Gehrig delivered his “Luckiest Man” speech. He and his family are loved by many in our front office and we offer them our deepest condolences.”

“Behind every Red Sox fan, there’s a story,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “We are so very proud that Pete’s story led him through Fenway Park as a player, and later, as an icon and member of our family. His legacy will affect generations of ALS patients nationwide, and his courage will be remembered by all of us. We were privileged to have known him, and honored that he was part of our team.”