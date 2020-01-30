Red Sox to begin commemorating Black History Month starting Friday with Jackie Robinson tribute

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation will begin celebrating Black History Month starting this Friday, January 31, by commemorating the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson alongside hundreds of middle schoolers at KIPP Academy in Lynn. In addition to Friday’s tribute to Robinson, the club and

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox and Red Sox Foundation will begin celebrating Black History Month starting this Friday, January 31, by commemorating the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson alongside hundreds of middle schoolers at KIPP Academy in Lynn. In addition to Friday’s tribute to Robinson, the club and its Foundation will provide special opportunities and access to museums in Boston and Washington D.C. that honor the history and culture of African Americans.

On Friday, two assemblies will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at KIPP Academy in Lynn, where middle schoolers will hear the story of Robinson’s challenges and triumphs from Red Sox Hall of Famer Tommy Harper and Branch Ricky III, the grandson of Branch Rickey who signed Robinson to a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Adam Pellerin of NESN will moderate the discussion.

Coinciding with school vacation week, from February 14 to 23, the Red Sox Foundation is partnering with the Museum of African American History in Boston (MAAH) to provide free admission and tours to all visitors. The MAAH is New England’s largest museum dedicated to preserving, conserving, and interpreting the contributions of African Americans. Additional information about current museum exhibits and hours can be found by visiting maah.org.

Later in the month, two Red Sox Scholars will be flown to Washington D.C., courtesy of the Red Sox Foundation and JetBlue, to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). The February 20 visit will also include sight-seeing at various historic monuments and buildings in the nation’s capital.