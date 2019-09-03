Brian Johnson, Bobby Poyner, Mike Shawaryn and Josh Taylor to participate in Red Sox Holiday Caravan starting tomorrow

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox will bring the warmth and cheer of the holiday season to patients at Boston-area hospitals with the 2019 Holiday Caravan starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, through Wednesday, December 11. Over the two-day period, Red Sox players Brian Johnson, Bobby Poyner, Mike Shawaryn, and Josh

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox will bring the warmth and cheer of the holiday season to patients at Boston-area hospitals with the 2019 Holiday Caravan starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10, through Wednesday, December 11. Over the two-day period, Red Sox players Brian Johnson, Bobby Poyner, Mike Shawaryn, and Josh Taylor will visit with patients at hospitals throughout Boston, and with kids at The BASE, a training academy that provides young baseball players with coaching and academic and life skills training.

Tuesday’s Caravan tour includes stops at Dana-Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic, MassGeneral Hospital for Children, and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Boston. The Caravan continues on Wednesday with visits to Boston Children’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and The BASE.

Visits to MassGeneral Hospital for Children and The Base are open to media. Dates and times for those visits are below along with corresponding media relations contacts. Arrangements to cover the visits must be made in advance with the media relations contact at each facility.