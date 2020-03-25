Reds fans to celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome

Fans are encouraged to wear red on Thursday, March 26 and join the Reds and Major League Baseball for a special “Opening Day At Home” celebration. Reds Country is known for throwing the best Opening Day celebration in baseball for more than 100 years, and we will continue that tradition

Reds Country is known for throwing the best Opening Day celebration in baseball for more than 100 years, and we will continue that tradition this year as well.

Put on your favorite Reds gear and share photos, videos and Opening Day memories on social media by tagging them with #OpeningDayAtHome and #RedsCountry for everyone to enjoy.

Plus, tune in at 1 p.m. ET to catch a replay of the Reds’ dramatic 2019 Opening Day win on FOX Sports Ohio, reds.com and @Reds on Twitter and Facebook.

As we all continue to follow the proper precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unprecedented times, we still have the opportunity to celebrate one of the aspects of our lives that brings us together – Reds baseball!