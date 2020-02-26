Royals agree to terms with eight remaining players on 2020 contracts

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 26, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Chance Adams, Foster Griffin, Jorge López, Randy Rosario, Eric Skoglund and Josh Staumont; infielder Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Brett Phillips. Consistent with club

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 26, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2020 Major League contracts with pitchers Chance Adams, Foster Griffin, Jorge López, Randy Rosario, Eric Skoglund and Josh Staumont; infielder Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Brett Phillips. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

All 40 players on the Major League Reserve List have agreed to terms for the 2020 season.