Royals Charities 50/50 online raffle to benefit the Royals Respond Fund

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 17, 2020) -- With the 2020 season delayed, Royals Charities is announcing an online 50/50 Raffle presented by Edelman & Thompson starting today, with proceeds benefitting the Royals Respond Fund focusingon food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The raffle is now open and will close on

KANSAS CITY, MO. (April 17, 2020) -- With the 2020 season delayed, Royals Charities is announcing an online 50/50 Raffle presented by Edelman & Thompson starting today, with proceeds benefitting the Royals Respond Fund focusingon food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The raffle is now open and will close on Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 24 at royals.com/5050 and on Royals Charities Twitter (@royalscharities) and Instagram (@royals_charities).

Fans who play must be located in Missouri or Kansas. This is the first year fans from Kansas are able to participate online. Participants must go to royals.com/5050 to purchase tickets. The tickets cost three for $5, 10 for $10 or 80 for $20. Half of the total jackpot will go to the winner and the other half will go to the Royals Respond Fund.

The raffle coincides with several memorable games being rebroadcast as a part of Royals Playback on the Royals Radio Network, as well as FOX Sports Kansas City. A reminder of the 50/50 will appear at the bottom of the screen during the broadcasts on FSKC next week.

All participants must be 18 or older to play. For a complete set of a rules, visit royals.com/5050.

Recipients of the Royals Respond Fund include Harvesters – The Community Food Network, The Don Bosco Centers, Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Emmanuel Family & Child Development, Happy Bottoms, the Guadalupe Centers and the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund.

For more information, visit our Royals social media channels.