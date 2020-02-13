Royals offer 'Tripl3 Play' deal

KANSAS CITY, MO. (February 13, 2020) – Royals baseball returns to Kansas City to start the 2020 home campaign on Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. vs. the Seattle Mariners. Starting this afternoon, fans can take advantage of a special “Tripl3 Play” offer for just $45 by purchasing a ticket

KANSAS CITY, MO. (February 13, 2020) – Royals baseball returns to Kansas City to start the 2020 home campaign on Thursday, April 2, at 3:05 p.m. vs. the Seattle Mariners. Starting this afternoon, fans can take advantage of a special “Tripl3 Play” offer for just $45 by purchasing a ticket for Opening Day and two other 2020 home games of their choice!

The offer includes all home games during the 2020 regular season. The sale begins today, while supplies last. The sale is only available online at royals.com/tripleplay.