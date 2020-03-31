Royals Radio Network to broadcast classic games on 'Royals Playback'

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 31, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals announced today that beginning on Thursday, April 2, the Royals Radio Network will be offering “Royals Playback”, airing classic games starting with Game 5 of the 2015 World Series at 7 p.m. All classic games can be heard locally

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 31, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals announced today that beginning on Thursday, April 2, the Royals Radio Network will be offering “Royals Playback”, airing classic games starting with Game 5 of the 2015 World Series at 7 p.m. All classic games can be heard locally on 610 Sports Radio. “Royals Playback” will feature postseason contests from 2015 as well as regular season games from the last 10 years, airing Tuesdays (7 p.m.), Thursdays (7 p.m.), Saturdays (6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon), and include the original game broadcasts with an introduction from Steve Stewart.

Below is a list of games scheduled to air during the month of April:

Air Date/Time Original Game Date Game

April 2 – 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 2015 2015 World Series Game 5 – Kansas City at NY Mets

April 4 – 6 p.m. Oct. 12, 2015 2015 ALDS Game 4 – Kansas City at Houston

April 5 – Noon Oct. 14, 2015 2015 ALDS Game 5 – Houston at Kansas City

April 7 – 7 p.m. July 30, 2010 Baltimore at Kansas City

April 9 – 7 p.m. April 29, 2011 Minnesota at Kansas City

April 11 – 6 p.m. Oct. 16, 2015 2015 ALCS Game 1 – Toronto at Kansas City

April 12 – Noon Oct. 20, 2015 2015 ALCS Game 4 – Kansas City at Toronto

April 14 – 7 p.m. May 27, 2011 Kansas City at Texas

April 16 – 7 p.m. June 14, 2011 Kansas City at Oakland

April 18 – 6 p.m. Oct. 23, 2015 2015 ALCS Game 6 – Toronto at Kansas City

April 19 – Noon Oct. 27, 2015 2015 World Series Game 1 – NY Mets at Kansas City

April 21 – 7 p.m. Aug. 3, 2011 Baltimore at Kansas City

April 23 – 7 p.m. Aug. 29, 2011 Kansas City at Detroit

April 25 – 6 p.m. Oct. 28, 2015 2015 World Series Game 2 – NY Mets at Kansas City

April 26 – Noon Oct. 31, 2015 2015 World Series Game 4 – Kansas City at NY Mets

April 28 – 7 p.m. Sept. 23, 2011 Kansas City at Chicago White Sox

April 30 – 7 p.m. July 2, 2012 Kansas City at Toronto