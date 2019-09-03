Royals players and staff to volunteer at Della Lamb community services

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 9, 2019) – The latest community event in a busy offseason for the Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities will take place on tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at the Della Lamb Community Services “Operation Santa Claus.” The agency’s annual holiday shopping event started last Friday and will

The agency’s annual holiday shopping event started last Friday and will continue Tuesday at the Della Lamb Mabee Center, located at 406 Woodland Ave., Kansas City, Mo. 64106.

From 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., outfielder Bubba Starling and pitcher Ian Kennedy will join Royals associates to package and distribute gifts. Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Uhlich will also appear.

Della Lamb Community Services serves several hundred low-income Kansas City families with all items needed to celebrate the holidays. Della Lamb’s vision is that every individual is nourished, educated and supported in an atmosphere of love and respect to permit them to achieve their full potential.

Royals Charites made a financial donation to Della Lamb to fund a portion of the food items that will be distributed.

About Royals Charities:

Created in 2001, Royals Charities strives to support children, education, youth baseball/softball, and military in and around the Kansas City area. With the support of Royals fans and corporate partners, the foundation accomplishes this mission by providing grant funding to community organizations. Royals Charities has donated more than $17.8 million dollars in grants since its inception and in 2019 donated $1.5 million to 116 Kansas City area organizations. For more information visit www.royals.com/royalscharities.