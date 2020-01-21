Royals single-game tickets on sale January 24

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 21, 2020) – Single-game tickets for the Kansas City Royals 2020 season go on-sale online at www.royals.com and via the free MLB Ballpark App Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. (CST). The Royals will make every regular-season home game (including the home opener, April 2) available

Those who attend FanFest will be able to purchase single-game tickets at the Ticket Booth located on the convention center floor at Bartle Hall. FanFest hours are Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Season Ticket Members will get early access both days, starting at noon on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Beginning Monday, February 24 at 9 a.m., all single-game tickets may be purchased at the Kauffman Stadium Box Office and over the phone at 1-800-6ROYALS.

General Public On-Sale Schedule

Friday, January 24 Exclusively online, the free MLB Ballpark App and at FanFest

Monday, February 24 Online, 1-800-6ROYALS, Kauffman Stadium Box Office

The Royals will continue a variable pricing structure for all single-game sales in 2020. Season Ticket Members will continue to receive substantial savings over single-game ticket prices. Home opener tickets are included in all full, half and partial season ticket packages. Season Ticket Members will also have access to an exclusive pre-sale prior to the general public. For more information on becoming a Season Ticket Member, please visit royals.com/stm.

Fans can also get great group tickets for games throughout the season, including the home opener. Purchase 20 or more seats to receive discounted group pricing, an outfield LED scoreboard message, and other special benefits based on ticket quantity and availability. Suites and party areas are also available for rent on a game-by-game basis. Contact the Royals Group Sales Department at 816-504-4040, Option 4, or email [groupsales@royals.com](mailto:groupsales@royals.com)