Royals and 610 Sports Radio announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule
KANSAS CITY, MO (January 24, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals and 610 Sports Radio announced today that 21 Spring Training games will air on KCSP-AM. Of those 21 games, 13 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and eight will be broadcast its sister station 1660 The Score.
Most Spring Training games will be webcast on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio or 1660 The Score. An additional nine games will exclusively air via webcast on royals.com.
Two games currently scheduled to air on 610 Sports Radio are subject to change based on the Kansas State University men’s basketball schedule: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.
For the 52nd consecutive year, Royals Hall of Famer and 2007 Ford Frick Award winner Denny Matthews will call Spring Training play-by-play action and he’ll be joined by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart. For the 12th straight year, the exhibition webcasts will be anchored by Stewart.
FEBRUARY (all times CT)
FRI 21: TEXAS (Charity Game), SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM
SAT 22: at Los Angeles (AL), Tempe, 2:10, ROYALS.COM
SUN 23: CLEVELAND, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM
MON 24: SAN DIEGO, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM
TUE 25: at Texas, Surprise, 2:05, ROYALS.COM
WED 26: CHICAGO (AL) (SS), SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM
WED 26: Chicago (NL) (SS), Mesa, 2:05
THU 27: at Milwaukee, Maryvale, 2:05, 1660 AM
FRI 28: SAN FRANCISCO, SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM
SAT 29: at Seattle, Peoria, 2:10, ROYALS.COM
MARCH
SUN 1: OAKLAND, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM
MON 2: OFF
TUE 3: ARIZONA, SURPRISE, 7:05, 610 AM
WED 4: at San Diego, Peoria, 2:10, 1660 AM
THU 5: at Colorado, Scottsdale, 2:10, 1660 AM
FRI 6: LOS ANGELES (AL), SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM
SAT 7: CINCINNATI, SURPRISE, 2:05, ROYALS.COM
SUN 8: at Chicago (AL), Glendale, 3:05, 610 AM
MON 9: at Arizona, Scottsdale, 3:10, 1660 AM
TUE 10: MILWAUKEE (SS), SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM
TUE 10: at Oakland (SS), Mesa, 3:05
WED 11: at Cleveland, Goodyear, 3:05, 1660 AM
THU 12: SEATTLE, SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM
FRI 13: at Texas, Surprise, 8:05, 610 AM*
SAT 14: COLORADO, SURPRISE, 3:05, 610 AM*
SUN 15: at San Francisco, Scottsdale, 3:05, 610 AM
MON 16: OFF
TUE 17: LOS ANGELES (NL), SURPRISE, 8:05, 610 AM
WED 18: CHICAGO (NL) (SS), SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM
WED 18: at Los Angeles (AL) (SS), Tempe, 3:10
THU 19: at Cincinnati, Goodyear, 3:05, ROYALS.COM
FRI 20: at Los Angeles (NL), Glendale, 3:05, ROYALS.COM
SAT 21: TEXAS SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM
SUN 22: OFF
MON 23: at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, 6:40, 610 AM
TUE 24: at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, 6:40, 610 AM