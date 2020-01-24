Royals and 610 Sports Radio announce 2020 Spring Training broadcast schedule

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 24, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals and 610 Sports Radio announced today that 21 Spring Training games will air on KCSP-AM. Of those 21 games, 13 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and eight will be broadcast its sister station 1660 The Score. Most

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 24, 2020) -- The Kansas City Royals and 610 Sports Radio announced today that 21 Spring Training games will air on KCSP-AM. Of those 21 games, 13 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and eight will be broadcast its sister station 1660 The Score.

Most Spring Training games will be webcast on royals.com, including the games on 610 Sports Radio or 1660 The Score. An additional nine games will exclusively air via webcast on royals.com.

Two games currently scheduled to air on 610 Sports Radio are subject to change based on the Kansas State University men’s basketball schedule: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14.

For the 52nd consecutive year, Royals Hall of Famer and 2007 Ford Frick Award winner Denny Matthews will call Spring Training play-by-play action and he’ll be joined by Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Physioc and Steve Stewart. For the 12th straight year, the exhibition webcasts will be anchored by Stewart.

FEBRUARY (all times CT)

FRI 21: TEXAS (Charity Game), SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM

SAT 22: at Los Angeles (AL), Tempe, 2:10, ROYALS.COM

SUN 23: CLEVELAND, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM

MON 24: SAN DIEGO, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM

TUE 25: at Texas, Surprise, 2:05, ROYALS.COM

WED 26: CHICAGO (AL) (SS), SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM

WED 26: Chicago (NL) (SS), Mesa, 2:05

THU 27: at Milwaukee, Maryvale, 2:05, 1660 AM

FRI 28: SAN FRANCISCO, SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM

SAT 29: at Seattle, Peoria, 2:10, ROYALS.COM

MARCH

SUN 1: OAKLAND, SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM

MON 2: OFF

TUE 3: ARIZONA, SURPRISE, 7:05, 610 AM

WED 4: at San Diego, Peoria, 2:10, 1660 AM

THU 5: at Colorado, Scottsdale, 2:10, 1660 AM

FRI 6: LOS ANGELES (AL), SURPRISE, 2:05, 1660 AM

SAT 7: CINCINNATI, SURPRISE, 2:05, ROYALS.COM

SUN 8: at Chicago (AL), Glendale, 3:05, 610 AM

MON 9: at Arizona, Scottsdale, 3:10, 1660 AM

TUE 10: MILWAUKEE (SS), SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM

TUE 10: at Oakland (SS), Mesa, 3:05

WED 11: at Cleveland, Goodyear, 3:05, 1660 AM

THU 12: SEATTLE, SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM

FRI 13: at Texas, Surprise, 8:05, 610 AM*

SAT 14: COLORADO, SURPRISE, 3:05, 610 AM*

SUN 15: at San Francisco, Scottsdale, 3:05, 610 AM

MON 16: OFF

TUE 17: LOS ANGELES (NL), SURPRISE, 8:05, 610 AM

WED 18: CHICAGO (NL) (SS), SURPRISE, 3:05, ROYALS.COM

WED 18: at Los Angeles (AL) (SS), Tempe, 3:10

THU 19: at Cincinnati, Goodyear, 3:05, ROYALS.COM

FRI 20: at Los Angeles (NL), Glendale, 3:05, ROYALS.COM

SAT 21: TEXAS SURPRISE, 2:05, 610 AM

SUN 22: OFF

MON 23: at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, 6:40, 610 AM

TUE 24: at Milwaukee, Milwaukee, 6:40, 610 AM