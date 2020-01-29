Sam Mahjub named Brewers Vice President -- Business Analytics and Strategic Support

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have named Samia “Sam” Mahjub as vice president -- business analytics and strategic support. Mahjub begins her role Jan. 28. The announcement was made by Chief Revenue Officer Jason Hartlund. Mahjub will work to optimize net revenue and grow the influence and impact of data

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have named Samia “Sam” Mahjub as vice president -- business analytics and strategic support. Mahjub begins her role Jan. 28. The announcement was made by Chief Revenue Officer Jason Hartlund.

Mahjub will work to optimize net revenue and grow the influence and impact of data analytics within the business operations.

"Sam joining the executive team is a big win for us. She brings a wealth of strategy and analytics experience from some of the top brands in the world," said Hartlund. "Her knowledge and skill set will be critical in moving the team forward and helping us achieve our goals in 2020 and beyond."

Mahjub joins the Brewers from adidas where she held several positions in the strategy and analytics department, most recently having served as Director, Global Basketball Strategy & Head Office. Prior to that, she has worked for Reebok, City Sports, Nike and Johnson & Johnson.

“I am excited to join the Milwaukee Brewers organization, said Mahjub. “It is an absolute honor to call such a passionate and energetic group of people my team. I’m looking forward to contributing to our success this season, and for many seasons to come.”

Mahjub graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in electrical and computer engineering and a Masters of Business Administration.