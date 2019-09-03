Second annual Yankees-Stonewall Scholarships to be awarded in 2020 to five New York City Public School students

The New York Yankees today announced that for the second straight year, the Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative will award scholarships to five New York City Public School seniors who have demonstrated academic achievement, a commitment to equality and impactful support for the LGBTQ community. The initiative provides $50,000 worth of scholarships

The initiative provides $50,000 worth of scholarships through five $10,000 college scholarships to be presented to one student from each of the five boroughs of New York City. The scholarships are intended to allow these students the resources to fulfill their educational and career goals.

All New York City public school seniors are eligible to apply at schools.nyc.gov/lgbtq. The application will be open until March 1, 2020.

The Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative was created in September 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising and celebrate the achievements of New York City Public School students. In May 2019, the Yankees, along with the Stonewall Inn and New York City Department of Education, presented the initial class of five graduating seniors with scholarship awards at a ceremony at the Stonewall Inn. The winners were: Francheska Colon of the Bronx, Ashley Farrell of Staten Island, Hugh Goldstein of Queens, Alex Rosado of Manhattan, and an anonymous student from Brooklyn.

The selection process will again be conducted by the New York City Department of Education in partnership with representatives from the Yankees and the Stonewall Inn, and the winners will be announced in the spring of 2020. Additionally, recipients of the awards will be celebrated at a game at Yankee Stadium during the 2020 season.