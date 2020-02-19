Astros Hall of Famer Shane Reynolds to be live guest on Astroline tomorrow

HOUSTON, TX -- Astros Hall of Fame pitcher Shane Reynolds will be the in-person guest on Astroline tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. CT at Pluckers Wing Bar in Houston. Legendary broadcaster Bill Brown and Astros television broadcaster Kevin Eschenfelder will serve as co-hosts for the show, which will feature

HOUSTON, TX -- Astros Hall of Fame pitcher Shane Reynolds will be the in-person guest on Astroline tomorrow, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. CT at Pluckers Wing Bar in Houston. Legendary broadcaster Bill Brown and Astros television broadcaster Kevin Eschenfelder will serve as co-hosts for the show, which will feature a live call-in from Spring Training by Astros beat reporter for MLB.com Brian McTaggart.

Tomorrow’s Astroline_, presented by Karbach Brewing Co., will air live on the Astros Radio Network, Astros flagship KBME SportsTalk 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, will be streamed on Facebook Live and will be available in podcast form at Astros.com/Podcasts following the broadcast. All shows are scheduled to broadcast on KBME SportsTalk 790, but are subject to change due to scheduling conflicts. _Astroline broadcasts live, weekly from 6-7 p.m. CT during the offseason.

*PLEASE NOTE REGARDING AUTOGRAPHS - Fans can pick up a free raffle ticket at Pluckers on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. (one raffle ticket per fan) for the chance to receive a special autographed Shane Reynolds photocard. A limited number of winning tickets will be selected during the Astroline broadcast between 6-7 p.m. Fans must have a winning ticket/voucher to receive an autograph. Only Astros supplied photocards will be signed for raffle winners.

For the seventh consecutive season, Astroline airs from Pluckers Wing Bar, which is located at 1400 Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas, 77007. Astroline runs through March and is open to all Astros fans with no admission charge. Several shows will also broadcast live on the Astros official Facebook page.

Reynolds led the Astros starting rotation during the final years of the Astrodome and the first years of Minute Maid Park, helping the Astros reach the playoffs four times in his 11 seasons with the club. An All-Star in 2000, Reynolds went 103-86 with a 3.95 ERA and 1,309 strikeouts in 274 career games (248 starts) in his Astros career. Reynolds led the NL in starts in back-to-back years from 1998-99, and eclipsed 200.0 innings pitched in three-out-of-four seasons from 1996-99. He won 19 games while posting a 3.51 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 1998, propelling the Astros to a second-straight division title.

The 2020 season will mark Brown’s 34th with the Astros organization and his fourth as Community Outreach Executive. Brown was named the Astros primary TV play-by-play broadcaster in 1987, where he remained for 30 seasons until the conclusion of the 2016 campaign. During his illustrious career, Brown called several of the most memorable moments in franchise history, including seven postseason clinching games, Jeff Bagwell’s 400th career homer in 2003 and Craig Biggio’s 3,000th career hit in 2007.

Eschenfelder, a native Houstonian has been a fixture on the Texas sports scene for over 26 years. In 1997, he began hosting pre and postgame shows for the Houston Astros and Rockets. He’s also accomplished play-by-play announcer who has called Big 12 football, basketball and baseball games plus filled in for Houston Astros games. Eschenfelder has served the last two years as the radio voice of the University of Houston football program.

Astroline preliminary schedule (subject to change).

Day Date Station

Tues. Feb. 25* KBME

Wed. Mar. 4* KBME

Wed. Mar. 11* KBME

Fri. Mar. 20* KBME

*live from West Palm