Spring Fever: New ‘Signature Saturdays’ Series Begins With Major Fan Access Event In The District Detroit

DETROIT – Tigers fans of all ages will be treated to a new Comerica Park tradition during the 2020 season: Signature Saturdays. The series launches with a free autograph signing event in The District Detroit on Saturday, January 25. The gathering will bring over 20 current Tigers players and coaches

DETROIT – Tigers fans of all ages will be treated to a new Comerica Park tradition during the 2020 season: Signature Saturdays. The series launches with a free autograph signing event in The District Detroit on Saturday, January 25. The gathering will bring over 20 current Tigers players and coaches to the downtown Detroit community where they will sign autographs, take pictures and share in the hometown excitement for the upcoming start of baseball season.

The inaugural Signature Saturday event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Signings will take place in the M Den, located on the new Columbia Street Plaza off Woodward Ave. (between the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Global Resource Center), and at Hockeytown Café. Fans can take advantage of special $8.00 parking rates at three lots near the event (D Garage, 168 W. Columbia St. and 117 W. Columbia St.), which can be purchased in advance here.

Additional details about Signature Saturdays will be available on Tigers.com in the coming months, and will feature current or former Tigers signing free autographs for fans at Comerica Park prior to every Saturday home game during the 2020 season.

Fans can also get up-close and personal with Tigers players at the annual Kids Rally, where hundreds of students from around Metro Detroit will come together for a memorable evening of interactive games, the chance to hang out with players, win great prizes and more. This event is free and open to the public, and takes place on Thursday, January 23 from 4:45 – 6:00 p.m. at Lake Shore High School in St. Clair Shores.

Providing opportunities for passionate fans – especially youth – to interact and engage with Tigers players and coaches is a major focus of the club’s upcoming Winter Caravan, taking place from January 22-24. The caravan covers over 2,000 miles, serves nearly 3,000 youth and is one of the most interactive and far-reaching events of its kind across Major League Baseball.

Fans are encouraged to follow @Tigers channels on social media for the latest information on events throughout the offseason and the 2020 campaign.