Statement from the Seattle Mariners on Governor Jay Inslee’s community strategies to combat the spread of COVID19

Following Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement this morning that he is banning large group events through March, the Seattle Mariners are working with the Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner on alternative plans for our games that were scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration.

We will provide more information about our plans for the games as it becomes available.

Season Ticket Members, Suite Holders and Group Buyers will automatically receive a credit for tickets to un-played games. The credit will be applied by March 19 and may be used to purchase tickets for any other 2020 regular season home game.

Single-game ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the Seattle Mariners will be automatically refunded to the credit card, debit card, gift card or other method of payment used to make your purchase. Additional details will be communicated directly to purchasers via email by March 14.