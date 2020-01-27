Statement from the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON, MA – The Red Sox today released the following statement from Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom: “The Red Sox are devastated by the news of yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash in Southern California. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families, including John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout

“The Red Sox are devastated by the news of yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash in Southern California. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families, including John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, John’s wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. John touched so many lives in his 27 years coaching at Orange Coast College, and we join the entire baseball community in mourning him.

“Our thoughts are with the Altobelli family, the Bryant family, the Mauser family, the Zobayan family, and all of those affected by this tragedy.

“Out of respect for J.J. and his family, please grant them privacy in the wake of their terrible loss.”

While the Red Sox and its Foundation will be providing financial and emotional support for the Altobelli family, a GoFundMe page has been created for those who would like to offer the family additional security during this difficult time.