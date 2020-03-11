Statement from the Texas Rangers

Arlington, Texas— With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners opening series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games. We will provide

Arlington, Texas— With today’s announcement by Washington Governor Jay Inslee that will necessitate the relocation of the Seattle Mariners opening series with the Rangers from March 26-29, we will be working with Major League Baseball and the Mariners on alternate plans for the scheduling of these games.

We will provide more information about the plans for this series as it becomes available.

Thank you for your attention.