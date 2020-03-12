Statement regarding suspended homestand

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 12, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. The health and comfort of our players, staff, fans and partners are top priority for the organization. The Royals are working on ticket

KANSAS CITY, MO. (March 12, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. The health and comfort of our players, staff, fans and partners are top priority for the organization. The Royals are working on ticket policies for the games that were scheduled during the first homestand (April 2-8). The Club will communicate more information in the next several days. The Royals will continue to monitor the situation through Major League Baseball, which is in direct contact daily with the Centers for Disease Control.