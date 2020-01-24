Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announces details for new event at Globe Life Field

Arlington, Texas -- Since 1992 the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals in the community, especially children, the military, and first responders and their families. With the support of Rangers owners, private donors, Rangers players, corporate partners, and fans, the Foundation is closing

Arlington, Texas -- Since 1992 the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation has been dedicated to improving the lives of individuals in the community, especially children, the military, and first responders and their families. With the support of Rangers owners, private donors, Rangers players, corporate partners, and fans, the Foundation is closing out an endowment that will provide the resources necessary to operate the Foundation and continue its mission for perpetuity.

Over the years, with the support and participation of Rangers players and coaches, the Foundation has held annual events to raise funds to impact even more lives. Tonight, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced the details of The TEX Gala, which is expected to be one of the premier sports foundation fundraising events in Texas.

The TEX Gala will take place on Thursday, April 23 at Globe Life Field and will be highlighted by a benefit concert by Grammy Award-Winning Superstar Tim McGraw.

“One of the Texas Rangers major goals is being a committed community partner, and we have been honored to help so many individuals for more than 25 years,” said Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation Chairman and Rangers Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman. “With the opening of our MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex in 2017, we have been able to make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of youngsters.

“The Foundation’s work never stops, and we are proud to announce that Tim McGraw will headline the first TEX Gala at Globe Life Field. We are looking forward to an incredible night on April 23.”

The event will feature appearances by the entire Texas Rangers team with a red-carpet arrival. Dinner and the concert will take place on the playing surface of Globe Life Field. A live auction will feature a number of fabulous trips and behind-the-scenes Rangers team experiences, and there will also be a silent auction with hundreds of unique items.

McGraw is one of Country Music’s most renowned performers in a career that has spanned nearly 30 years. Ten of his albums have reached number one on the Top Country Album charts, and he has won numerous Grammy, Academy of Country Music, and Country Music Association Awards. McGraw is one of the top-selling music artists of all-time with more than 80 million record sold worldwide.

The TEX Gala will take place from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on April 23 at Globe Life Field. Information on event sponsorships and table purchases can be found at texasrangers.com/texgala.