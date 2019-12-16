Texas Rangers acquire outfielder Steele Walker from Chicago White Sox for outfielder Nomar Mazara

San Diego, CA — The Texas Rangers tonight announced that the club has acquired outfielder Steele Walker from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Nomar Mazara. Walker, 23, completed his first full professional season in 2019, combining for a .284 average with 10 homers and 62 RBI in

San Diego, CA — The Texas Rangers tonight announced that the club has acquired outfielder Steele Walker from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Nomar Mazara.

Walker, 23, completed his first full professional season in 2019, combining for a .284 average with 10 homers and 62 RBI in 128 games between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem. The lefthanded hitting centerfielder batted .365 with 11 RBI in 20 games at Kannapolis before being promoted to Winston-Salem on April 30. He hit .269 with 10 homers and 51 RBI in 100 games for the Dash the rest of the year and was named to the Carolina League postseason all-star team.

Walker was select by the White Sox in the second round of the 2018 MLB draft after a three-year career at the University of Oklahoma. He is a native of Proper, TX and played at Prosper High School. Walker was listed as the White Sox #6 prospect by MLB.com at the start of the 2019 season.

Mazara batted .268 with 19 homers and 66 RBI in 114 games with the Rangers in 2019. He has a career average if .261 with 79 homers and 308 RBI in 537 games with Texas from 2016-19.

Walker has been assigned to the Double-A Frisco roster. With tonight’s transaction, the Rangers’ Major League roster is at 38 players.