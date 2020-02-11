Texas Rangers agree to terms with RHP Taylor Jungmann to Minor League contract

Surprise, Arizona — The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Taylor Jungmann (YOUNG-men ) on a minor league contract. He will report to Texas’ minor league spring training camp this week. Jungmann, 30, has spent the past two seasons with the Yomiuri

Jungmann, 30, has spent the past two seasons with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan, pitching in both Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) as well as appearing for the club's Japan Eastern League affiliate. He combined for a 6-5 record with a 4.86 ERA (38 ER/70.1 IP) over 14 games/4 starts in NPB action in 2018-19. His entire professional career in the U.S. was spent in the Milwaukee organization from 2012-17. He saw Major League action in each of the last three years in that span, going 9-13 with a 4.54 ERA (74 ER/146.2 IP) over 30 games/27 starts for the Brewers from 2015-17. His last MLB outing came in relief on April 5, 2017 vs. Colorado.

Jungmann was taken by the Brewers with the 12th overall selection in the 2011 June draft after three years at the University of Texas, where he was honored with the Dick Howser Trophy as the top collegiate player in the country in 2011. He spent three years at Rogers (TX) High School near Temple before graduating from Georgetown (TX) High School in 2008, winning Texas Player of the Year honors from Gatorade and Louisville Slugger in his senior season.