Texas Rangers sign RHP Cody Allen to Minor League contract with Spring Training invitation

Arlington, Texas — The Texas Rangers today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Cody Allen to a 2020 minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training camp.

Allen, 31, went 0-2 with 4 saves and a 6.26 ERA over 25 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. He spent time on the injured list with a low back strain before he was designated for assignment on June 15 and unconditionally released on June 20. Allen signed a minor league contract with Minnesota on June 24, but asked for and was granted his release on July 31 after 11 appearances in the Twins farm system.

The former Indians closer recorded three straight seasons of 30-or-more saves from 2015-17, including a dominant postseason in 2016, when Cleveland lost a seven-game World Series to the Chicago Cubs. Allen is the all-time Cleveland franchise leader in saves (149), relief appearances (456), and relief strikeouts (564). His 153 career saves rank as ninth-most among all active pitchers.

With Allen’s signing, the Rangers have 68 players on their Major League spring training roster.

Texas also announced the signed of left-handed pitcher Brandon Mann to a minor league contract. He will report to Texas’ minor league spring training camp.

The 35-year-old Mann split the 2019 season with Chiba Lotte in Japan’s Pacific and Eastern leagues. He went 0-2 with a 3.94 ERA (7 ER/16.0 IP) in 14 games in the Pacific League, and 2-0 with a 4.36 ERA (21 ER/43.1 IP) in the Eastern minor league. The left-hander was a member of the Texas organization in 2018, posting no record and a 5.40 ERA (5 ER/8.1 IP) over 7 relief appearances with the Rangers in his only Major League action to date. He spent the majority of the 2018 season at Triple-A Round Rock, going 4-1 with a 2.41 ERA (14 ER/52.1 IP) in 36 games/1 start. Mann owns a career 49-69 record and 4.34 ERA over 291 games/140 starts across 12 affiliated minor league seasons, and has also pitched in independent leagues and in Japan.

The Rangers will hold their first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday, February 12 in Surprise, Arizona. The team’s first full workout is Monday, February 17.