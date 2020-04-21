The Braves introduce Braves Home Plate Project to respond to food insecurity in Atlanta and beyond

ATLANTA (April 21, 2020) - While the Covid19 pandemic has temporarily postponed the Major League Baseball season, the Atlanta Braves have launched two food programs to meet the additional demand for meals for those in need and support our healthcare and essential workers. The first, a partnership with Braves concessionaire,

ATLANTA (April 21, 2020) - While the Covid19 pandemic has temporarily postponed the Major League Baseball season, the Atlanta Braves have launched two food programs to meet the additional demand for meals for those in need and support our healthcare and essential workers.

The first, a partnership with Braves concessionaire, Delaware North, is the Braves Home Plate Project to respond to food insecurity needs in the Metro Atlanta Area and across Braves Country. Led by Chef Pete Smithing, the kitchens at Truist Park will prep food purchased for the April games and create meals for the community.

The Braves will donate more than 25,000 freshly prepared meals over the next four to six weeks (approximately 4,000 – 6,000 meals per week). With the help of food recovery logistics specialists, Second Helpings, Meals on Wheels and GoodR and more than 20 partner agencies like the YMCA, organizations will receive prepared meals for distribution to individuals and families across Metro Atlanta.

In addition, the Braves will deploy their Los Bravos food truck to join hunger relief efforts underway in communities across Braves Country. The truck is scheduled to visit Chattanooga, Nashville, Gwinnett, Rome and Albany, Georgia after it’s initial stop at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta on May 1.

The second food program is Meals for the Brave, an effort by the Atlanta Braves, with partners Molson/Coors and Terrapin Taproom, that supports local restaurants with food orders which GoodR delivers to front-line medical workers.

Each Thursday, through May 7, participating restaurants will supply food to Northside and WellStar Hospitals for both early and evening shift workers. An expected 2500 meals, from 17 area local restaurants will be served to medical and support staffs. Additionally, Braves corporate partner, Louisiana Hot Sauce has donated $10,000 to Goodr to support their efforts in delivering food to those in need.

“The Atlanta Braves are proud to help bring needed meals to our community during this crisis,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “Great chefs from our ballpark, the availability of our unused food and food truck combined with many of our partners willingness to help lets us assist those in need of meals while also thanking all those on the front lines for their tireless efforts during this time.”

Local restaurants who are assisting with meals include: Mad Italian, Johnny’s Pizza, Grindhouse Burgers, and Hampton and Hudson, The Grove, Wild Wing – Dunwoody, Six Feet Under, George’s Deli, Three Dollar Café, Righteous Room, Jack’s Pizza, Black Bear Tavern, North River Tavern, Taco Mac, Fox Bros. BBQ and Trackside Tavern.

Additional support for these efforts has been made possible by the Atlanta Braves Foundation. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.braves.com/give.