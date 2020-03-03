The Restaurant To Be Named Later Opens March 6

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6. The newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6. The newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required. With culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.

Opening Weekend, March 6-8, provides an opportunity for fans to enjoy the new experience and take advantage of special promotions. Be one of the first 100 guests on March 6 and become a “Founding Member,” receiving 10 percent off your bill all season long, on non-event days. All weekend long, guests can enjoy 20 percent off the fish fry, a 15 percent discount at the Team Store and a chance to win raffle prizes. The restaurant will also offer half-priced apps and $2 off all drafts during the Brewers Spring Training games on March 6 and March 8.

Restaurant To Be Named Later proudly announces its weekly specials, starting March 9.

Monday – $5 Moscow Mules

Tuesday – $2 off Tacos

Wednesday – Half-priced wines by the glass

Thursday – 50-cent chicken wings

Friday – Half-priced apps 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday – $2 off Miller Lite drafts

Sunday – $5 Bloody Mary (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Restaurant To Be Named Later is open daily from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made online or by calling 414-902-4201. Follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later opens with a menu aiming to appeal to a variety of tastes, inspired cocktails to support the full-service bar and Molson Coors beer offerings, and an updated look. Some dishes to note include the shareable Hand-Breaded Cheese Curds, BBQ Loaded Tots with pulled pork and amber ale BBQ sauce, and Korean Cauliflower with gochujang sauce, pepitas and a cilantro lime crema.

Sure to be a hometown favorite, the Double Play Burger intrigues with a double stack angus beef and Johnsonville Brat patty, served up with Havarti cheese, ale mustard and cherry compote on a brioche bun. Other favorites include the classic Wisconsin Walleye Fish Fry and creative take on Short Rib Ragu over tagliatelle pasta. Three different types of flavorful street tacos also grace the menu – Carne Asada, Pollo Verde and Cauliflower. Vegan and gluten-free options are also offered. See the full menu at rtbnl.com.

The sweet tooth should not leave without enjoying the Liege Waffle. A traditional Belgian-style waffle, served caramelized, is topped off with Purple Door ice cream, Door County cherry compote and a warm chocolate sauce.

The restaurant also boasts a new cocktail menu with thoughtful names inspired by the city. The Long Island Ice Tea To Be Named Later and the Milwaukee Mary, the ballpark’s signature Bloody Mary, will both be crowd pleasers. The Typewriter, with a Jim Beam Peach Whiskey base, finds its name in honor of its invention in Milwaukee, and the Bubbler, a SKYY vodka and rum based drink with fruit flavors, will be appreciated not only for the taste but also for the endearing name.

A variety of ticket packages are available for game days. Options include incredible views from the outdoor tables on the Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Porch. Additionally, a limited number of Inside Tables are available along the vast glass windows overlooking the field. All ticket packages are able to enjoy the highly-anticipated new menu offerings.

For larger groups, the recently updated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Restaurant To Be Named Later, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups of 30 to 60 people. The space is available to rent on non-game days and game days, with the latter including general admission seating, choice between two buffet menus, a private bar with two complimentary beers per adult and flat screen high definition TVs. For more information, brewers.com/allin.

The Restaurant To Be Named Later was announced last fall with a lighthearted video featuring Brewers legend, Bob Uecker. Tasked by Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger with naming the new restaurant, Uecker ultimately turns to Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns for assistance. With Stearns offering a tip often used in baseball transactions, Uecker ultimately lands on the name – the Restaurant To Be Named Later.