The San Francisco Giants and Lazer Broadcasting Extend Radio Partnership with a New Three-Year Deal

The San Francisco Giants and Lazer Broadcasting have agreed to terms on a new three‐year contract that will keep Giants games on the airwaves throughout the 2022 season. Giants President and CEO Larry Baer and Radio Lazer CRO Gerardo G. Martínez made the announcement today.

Giants fans in the Bay Area can tune into Giants Spanish Radio Network to listen to broadcasts on Unanimo Deportes in San Francisco 1510 AM – KSFN. The games will also be simulcast on five other stations, Radio Lazer San Jose 93.7 FM - KXZM, on La Mejor in Santa Rosa 104.1 FM - KJOR, on Latino in Sacramento 103.3 FM - KBAA, La Mexicana in Salinas 95.1 FM - KMLY and KFOY - 1060 AM in Reno.

Lazer Broadcasting Corporation owns and operates 43 radio stations across 18 markets in California and Reno, Nevada, with its top-rated Radio Lazer (Regional Mexican) and La Mejor (Spanish Adult Hits) networks, Latino (Spanish CHR), La Mexicana (Ranchera), Unanimo Deportes (Spanish Sports Talk), and KSTV-TV (LATV) in Sacramento. This makes them one of the largest privately held, minority-owned radio groups in the country. The total Hispanic population within the Lazer Broadcasting markets represent close to 3 million Hispanics – more than 40 percent of the total population in those markets.

The Spanish radio network will carry 122 broadcasts including all 81 home games as well as road games versus National League Western Division rivals and Oakland Athletics.

The Giants broadcast team of Tito Fuentes, Carlos Orellana and Erwin Higueros will call the games from the Giants Spanish language broadcast booth – Fuentes for his 17th straight season, Orellana for his second and Higueros for his 23rd season.

“The San Francisco Giants are a first-class organization with legions of faithful Latino fans. We are fortunate to be associated with the Gigantes brand and are excited to bring Giants baseball in Español to our vast audience throughout Northern California and Reno,” Said Gerardo G. Martínez CRO of Lazer Broadcasting.

“Lazer Broadcasting is known for their locally produced Hispanic programming which connects the Spanish speaking communities of the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California. The Giants are proud to contribute to this tradition through our Spanish broadcasts,” said Baer.