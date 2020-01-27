Tickets for the D-backs' series in Mexico City on sale now

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Diego Padres in the first-ever regular season games in Mexico City on April 18-19 and tickets are currently available at dbacks.com/mexicoseries. Tickets start at $35 and travel packages are also available. The 2020 series will be the first MLB games to

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the San Diego Padres in the first-ever regular season games in Mexico City on April 18-19 and tickets are currently available at dbacks.com/mexicoseries. Tickets start at $35 and travel packages are also available.

The 2020 series will be the first MLB games to be played in the newly built Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, completed in March of 2019 and holds a capacity crowd of 20,000. The series will mark the franchise’s 12th trip south of the border, more than any other team in Major League history. It is the second consecutive season the D-backs will play in Mexico, having participated in a two-game exhibition series in Monterrey last season following 10 exhibition games in Hermosillo from 1998-2015.

Since the organization’s inception, the D-backs have traveled regularly to Mexico. Arizona executives have made over a dozen trips in the past five years including official state visits to Mexico City and Guadalajara with various Valley dignitaries and elected officials. Members of the D-backs front office have been invited on several occasions to visit the Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (Mexican Pacific League) offices to share best practices. This spring, the D-backs will serve as the sponsor for the sixth annual half marathon in Hermosillo, marking the third time the team has participated in that event (2016, ‘19).

For more information, including ticket and travel packages and a list of events for the team’s visit to Mexico City, visit dbacks.com/mexicoseries.