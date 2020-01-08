Tigers acquire Eric Haase from Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today acquired catcher Eric Haase from the Cleveland Indians in exchange for cash considerations. Haase, 27, spent most of 2019 with Triple A Columbus, appearing in 102 games and hitting .226/.315/.517 with 12 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 60 RBI. He ranked tied

Haase, 27, spent most of 2019 with Triple A Columbus, appearing in 102 games and hitting .226/.315/.517 with 12 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 60 RBI. He ranked tied for fifth in the International League in home runs, while he was 10th in slugging percentage. Haase, who was ranked as Cleveland’s No. 29 prospect by MLB Pipeline entering the 2019 season, was named to the International League midseason and postseason All-Star Teams and was named an Indians organization All-Star by MiLB.com. Defensively, Haase threw out 30-of-72 base stealers, for a caught stealing percentage of 41.7 percent. He finished the year tied for the International League lead with 30 runners caught stealing. Haase also saw time at the Major League level last season, appearing in 10 games with Cleveland.

A native of Westland, Michigan, Haase has played in 704 games at the Minor League level in his career, batting .243/.316/.477 with 147 doubles, 28 triples, 130 home runs and 399 RBI. He has also played in 19 Major League games in his professional career. Haase was named a midseason All-Star in 2014 with Single A Lake County and with Triple A Columbus in 2018. He was also selected an Eastern League postseason All-Star in 2017 with Double A Akron.

To create room for Haase on the 40-man roster, RHP Dario Agrazal has been designated for assignment.